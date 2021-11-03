Las Vegas Raiders Release Player Charged in Fatal Crash

The Las Vegas Raiders have released former first-round draft pick Henry Ruggs III hours after he was charged in connection to a fatal crash that took place early Tuesday morning.

"The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III," the team tweeted on its verified account late Tuesday night.

CBS 8 News reports Ruggs, 22, who was selected by the Raiders at No. 12 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, was charged with DUI in connection to the two-vehicle crash, according to a statement released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the crash occurred at around 3:39 a.m. on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway and caused a complete closure in the area between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road for several hours as local authorities investigated the scene.

Las Vegas Police officers initially responded to the scene and observed a Toyota RAV4 on fire, as well as a Chevrolet Corvette driven by Ruggs.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the scene and located a deceased victim inside the vehicle.

Police said the front of Ruggs' Corvette appeared to have collided with the rear of the RAV4.

Officers said Ruggs remained at the scene and appeared to be impaired before being transported to UMC hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Las Vegas Police Department confirmed its investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.

Ruggs was a former College Football Playoff National Champion at the University of Alabama .

The 22-year-old has recorded 50 receptions for 921 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 65 yards on 12 rushing attempts during his first two NFL seasons.

