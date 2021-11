A 45-year-old man was arrested in the double shooting that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized in Doral, police said Friday. Miguel Felix Hernandez was taken into custody Friday morning by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Lake City, near Jacksonville. He was taken to the Columbia County Jail to be booked on a Miami-Dade arrest warrant on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, according to an arrest affidavit.

