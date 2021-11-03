CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Vishay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Fresno Bee
 8 days ago

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported earnings of $96.8 million in its third quarter....

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Vsh
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Why Beazer Homes Stock Rallied 15% Today

Shares of Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH), one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, rose by as much as 18% on Thursday. By the close, they had given back some of those gains, but were still up by roughly 15%. The big news was the company's fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings release, which hit the newswires after the market closed on Wednesday.
STOCKS
UPI News

Dow falls 147 points on inflation concerns, disappointing earnings reports

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 147 points on Thursday as markets traded largely flat following poor quarterly earnings reports and fallout from reported record inflation growth. The blue-chip index fell 0.43% dragged down by losses from Disney after the company failed to meet earnings expectations....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy