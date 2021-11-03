Evergy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Shares of Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH), one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, rose by as much as 18% on Thursday. By the close, they had given back some of those gains, but were still up by roughly 15%. The big news was the company's fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings release, which hit the newswires after the market closed on Wednesday.

