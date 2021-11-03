CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gucci's star-studded fashion show shines bright in Hollywood

hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Serena Williams sitting front row, Alessandro Michele’s...

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com

HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
goodhousekeeping.com

Heidi Klum, 48, Wears Bright Orange Underwear In New Instagram Photos

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and underwear brand Skims just partnered with Fendi for a specialty line called Fendi x Skims. And, while the line isn’t available to the public until Nov. 9, Heidi Klum got her hands on a few items early. Long outdoor runs keep her grounded and fit. ICYMI:...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thesource.com

HER TRENDS: Fashion Icons-Mary J. Blige and Lil Kim Slayed at the Bottega Veneta Show in Detroit

Glammed and all dolled up Mary J. Bilge and Lil Kim attended the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 show in the D and they didn’t disappoint. Mary wowed in a look from Bottega Fall 2021 collection, including a $22,200 Shearling coat with padded tails, styled by stylist Jason Rembert her signature blonde tresses styled by Tym Wallace were swept in a topknot with curls that fell on both sides of her face to soften up her look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Megan Fox Teams With Boohoo for Fashion Collection

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox is bringing her much-watched style to Boohoo. The actress is teaming with the online retailer for her first fashion collaboration, a collection of 40 pieces that mimic her bold, statement-making style. Fox also teamed with her fashion stylist, Maeve Reilly, on the collection.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the LooksPhotos of Billie Eilish's Style Evolution “I am so excited to announce my first fashion collaboration with Boohoo,” Fox said in a statement. “I feel like I’ve really come into my own over...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Mugler Showcases FW21 Collection in Dynamic Fashion Film

Casey Cadwallader has opened a new era for Mugler. Following an impactful runway featuring backflips and somersaults for Spring/Summer 2021, the designer has once again debuted a dynamic film showcasing the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Ever since taking the reins of the fashion label in 2018, Cadwallader has left memorable...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Zendaya wears harness made of chains for ‘Dune’ promo

Zendaya is all armored up. The actress, 25, is continuing to embrace her inner soldier while promoting “Dune,” most recently rocking a backless Vivienne Westwood harness top made entirely from draped chains at a London photocall for the film on Sunday. Styled by Law Roach, the star paired the breastplate...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Stuns in See-Through Burgundy Lace Gown & Heels for Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

Billie Eilish was among a boldface roster of guests who attended the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner arrived wearing a burgundy floor-length gown that featured lace detailing throughout. She also added a scarf that draped down to her ankles. Eilish covered her short platinum blond tresses with a bedazzled headpiece. She tied her look together with a pair of brown cat-eye sunglasses. For footwear, she opted for a pair of platform sandals that matched her outfit in the same hue. Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and used the star-lined Walk of Fame as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Stuns In Strapless Sequin Gown In Rare Photo With Husband — Photos

Salma Hayek looked absolutely stunning in a strapless sequin gown at the Art+Film Gala with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault. Salma Hayek, 55, always makes a statement on the red carpet, no matter what the occasion is, and that’s exactly what she did at the 10th annual Art+Film Gala at LACMA on Nov. 6. Salma walked the carpet with her husband of 12 years, Francois-Henri Pinault, which is a very rare occasion considering she usually walks the carpet alone.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become some of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and their fashion during their “Dune” press tour has cemented their high-fashion credentials. Both stars have attended several events over the last month and a half for the upcoming sci-fi film wearing stylish looks from designer brands like Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alaïa, Haider Ackermann, Stella McCartney and more that evoke each of their respective styles. Chalamet, for one, has continued his affinity for modern suits by wearing looks in graphic patterns and fresh takes on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

CMA Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Country goes couture! The biggest names in Nashville came dressed to impress for the 2021 CMA Awards, which were held on Wednesday, November 10. With a red carpet rolled out at Bridgestone Arena, it didn’t take long for Us to realize that these singer’s weren’t messing around in the style department. Because if we’re being frank, they brought out all the stops for the 55th annual awards show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Michelle Pfeiffer Wore Fall’s Trendiest Color With Square-Toe Boots on Drew Barrymore’s Show

Michelle Pfeiffer wore one of fall’s trendy colors from head to toe. The actress appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday to talk about her clean perfume line, Henry Rose, where she donned hues of brown. Pfeiffer wore a matching caramel-colored corduroy jacket and straight-leg trousers. Underneath her jacket featured a double-breasted style with dark buttons; she wore a turtleneck floral blouse. Pfeiffer held up her low-waisted pants with Saint Laurent’s crocodile-embossed leather belt. For her footwear, the “Scarface” actress wore black square-toed boots. Her Saint Laurent Camden Boots featured a calfskin leather material, gold hardware across the foot and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Lady Gaga Wore a Dress Straight Off the Gucci Runway for the House of Gucci Premiere

Gucci has had a big few days over the past week or so thanks to the Gucci Love Parade and their hand in Saturday’s LACMA Gala, but things are about to get turned up to a ten because the first premiere for House of Gucci is officially upon us. On Tuesday, the star-packed cast of the highly-anticipated Ridley Scott film stepped out in London wearing what else but loads and loads of Gucci. And while the supporting cast looked sharp in velvet suits and gold lamés, all eyes were, of course, on Patrizia Gucci herself, Lady Gaga.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

