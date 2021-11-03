CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

20 greatest point guards ever: The HoopsHype list

By HoopsHype staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fx3jU_0clAKbod00

We have taken our HoopsHype 75 list and split it into five positions: point guards, shooting guards, small forwards, power forwards and centers. The catch is, the players who received some votes but were ultimately left out are now included in the positional rankings, so you can see who nearly made the cut for our Top 75 list.

Today, we start with the players we consider to be the best point guards who ever played basketball, led off by the unforgettable Magic Johnson.

1

Magic Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqSEA_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: Five NBA titles, three Finals MVPs, three MVPs, nine All-NBA 1st Team selections, 12 All-Stars

NBA rank: 6th in assists, 22nd in steals, 83rd in scoring, 142nd in rebounds

The leader of one of the finest teams in basketball history, Magic Johnson had flash, pizzazz and any adjective you can think of as a playmaker, often hightailing it down the open floor and making spectacular passes that not many others would have attempted, let alone pulled off as successfully as he did. Magic was also a winner, making iconic plays over and over again in the biggest of stages. Add in his super charismatic personality and you have the complete package as one of the biggest superstars the league has ever seen.

2

Oscar Robertson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAm4N_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: One NBA title, one MVP, nine All-NBA 1st Team selections, 12 All-Stars

NBA rank: No. 7 in assists, 13th in scoring,75th in rebounds

The first player to average a triple-double in league history, Oscar Robertson was an expert playmaker, rebounder and scorer at the lead guard spot, and a somewhat underrated player historically. He experienced very little team success until he joined forces with Lew Alcindor in Milwaukee, but did eventually win an NBA championship. One of the most well-rounded offensive guards ever.

3

Jerry West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uims5_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: One NBA title, one Finals MVP, 10 All-NBA 1st Team selections, 14 All-Stars, four All-Defensive 1st Team selections

NBA rank: 22nd in scoring, 32nd in assists, 228th in rebounds

No one on this Earth can possibly hate the Celtics as much as Jerry West, having lost to them in the Finals six times out of the six he faced them. Impossible to blame West for those championship defeats, though, as he put up beastly numbers against them on a consistent basis – just as he did against the rest of the NBA. West was a masterful combo guard who performed at a high level thanks to his scoring and playmaking. He was also a great shooter, both off the dribble and with his feet set. He made the All-Star each of his seasons in the league, which only four other players with 10-plus seasons of NBA experience have accomplished.

4

Stephen Curry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ol23X_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: Three NBA titles, two MVPs, four All-NBA 1st Team selections, seven All-Stars

NBA rank: No. 67 in scoring, No. 68 in assists, No. 72 in steals

Stephen Curry changed the way the game is played, as now, basically every player on the floor wants to shoot threes, and needs to be able to hit them for your offense to keep up with modern scoring. Curry’s a wizard not only as a shooter, but his playmaking deserves more credit than it receives. The future Hall-of-Famer out of Davidson is already the greatest shooter ever – and it’s not particularly close.

5

Isiah Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZyZZ1_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: Two NBA tiles, one Finals MVP, thee All-NBA 1st Team selections, 12 All-Stars

NBA rank: 9th in assists, 17th in steals, 65th in scoring

Perhaps the best player ever under 6-foot-1, Isiah Thomas combined talent with fierce competitiveness. He could create at an elite level but could also score out of the midrange off the dribble. He was the face of the Bad Boys Pistons who beat Jordan’s Bulls three straight times in the playoffs in the late ’80s. The one thing holding Thomas back on this list is he had a short career for star standards.

6

Chris Paul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxrGB_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: 10 All-NBA selections, 11 All-Stars, seven All-Defensive 1st Team selections

NBA rank: 3rd in assists, 5th in steals, 45th in scoring

The Point God, Chris Paul is one of the steadiest floor generals in NBA history, capable of acting as a head coach on the floor, getting teammates into the right spots, destroying opponents out of the pick-and-roll and scoring at a high level when needed thanks to his unreal touch as an off-the-dribble scorer in the midrange. Only thing still missing from his legacy is a ring, but he’s a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer with or without one.

7

John Stockton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4R01_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: 11 All-NBA selections, 10 All-Stars, five All-Defensive 2nd Team selections

NBA rank: 1st in assists and steals, 49th in scoring

John Stockton’s assists and steals record will never be beaten, as the Jazz legend finished his career with 15,806 assists (3,715 more than the second-highest player) and 3,265 steals (581 more than anyone else). Was he ever the best point guard in the NBA? Perhaps not. But the longevity speaks for itself, and Stockton was excellent for a very long time.

8

Steve Nash 🇨🇦

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PfGJB_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: Two MVP awards, seven All-NBA selections, eight All-Stars

NBA rank: 4th in assists, 89th in scoring, 230th in steals

Along with Mike D’Antoni and the Seven-Seconds-or-Less Suns, Steve Nash moved basketball forward thanks to his pick-and-roll wizardry and ability to shoot off the dribble, including from beyond the arc, something that wasn’t as common in his era. Nash’s two MVP awards were quite controversial, but there’s no discussing he’s one of the finest players of his generation.

9

Bob Cousy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBG8K_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: Six NBA titles, one MVP, 10 All-NBA 1st Team selections, 13 All-Stars

NBA rank: 20th in assists, 98th in scoring

The original floor general, Bob Cousy was the first star player who did everything a modern point guard should do, be it dribble, give quality passes, direct teammates or shoot jumpers. Cousy was called the Houdini of the Hardwood because of his ballhandling skills and creativity.

10

Jason Kidd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cygca_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: One NBA title, five All-NBA 1st Team selections, 10 All-Stars, nine All-Defensive selections

NBA rank: 2nd in assists and steals, 57th in rebounds, 87th in scoring

One of the greatest point guards ever, Jason Kidd could make the flashy pass or the simple play with the best of them while also loving to hightail it in transition to wear opponents down in transition. Also used his ridiculous basketball IQ to rack up steals and defend at a high level. He even became an adept outside shooter later on in his career, which really added to his longevity.

11

Gary Payton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AoQrP_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: One NBA title, nine All-NBA selections, nine All-Stars, one Defensive Player of the Year award, nine All-Defensive 1st Team selections

NBA rank: 4th in steals, 10th in assists, 35th in scoring, 238th in rebounds

Perhaps the greatest point guard defender of all time, Gary Payton had unnatural strength for his size, quick feet and elite hands and timing to help him lock down foes one-on-one as well as rack up the steals. He was also an excellent playmaker and a solid scorer, who used a solid mid-range game to get buckets.

12

Russell Westbrook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRYys_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: One MVP, nine All-NBA selections, nine All-Stars

NBA rank: 12th in assists, 28th in steals, 34th in scoring, 110th in rebounds

One of the most energetic players the NBA has ever seen, Russell Westbrook is absolutely tenacious every minute he’s on the floor, often fighting off bigger opponents for rebounds and flying down the floor in transition to throw down monstrous dunks.

13

Damian Lillard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPCsH_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: Six All-NBA selections, six All-Stars

NBA rank: 85th in assists, 99th in scoring

Of course, like with any active player on this list, Damian Lillard could see himself outperform his ranking depending on how the rest of his prime goes. Even as is, however, Lillard is one of the best score-first point guards ever, with outstanding shooting ability and clutch shots galore on his resume already.

14

Walt Frazier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222AgD_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: Two NBA titles, four All-NBA 1st Team selections, seven All-Stars, seven All-Defensive 1st Team selections

NBA rank: 66th in assists, 127th in scoring

Walt Frazier, remembered partly by his cool nickname Clyde, was one of the smoothest point guards of his era, one who could also take over the bulk of the scoring load for the Knicks. Frazier was also one of the best point-guard defenders ever, making a ridiculous seven 1st Team All-Defenses in his career.

15

Nate Archibald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KnWLB_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: One NBA title, three All-NBA 1st Team selections, six All-Stars

NBA rank: 26th in assists, 104th in scoring

One of the hardest-to-stop players of his era thanks to ridiculous quickness and speed, Tiny Archibald tormented opponents in the ’70s and early ’80s when attacking the basket. Archibald was also a very solid playmaker and could hit jumpers from the short midrange area.

16

Pete Maravich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034x73_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: Four All-NBA selections, five All-Stars

NBA rank: 117th in scoring, 155th in assists

“Pistol” Pete Maravich was one of the flashiest players ever, with a highlight package filled with behind-the-back, no-look passes and stop-on-a-dime shooting prowess, one that impresses to this day. The NBA’s leading scorer in 1976-77, Maravich’s legacy is negatively affected by losing more games than he won in his career and only playing 17 playoff games in his prime, 26 in total.

17

Tony Parker 🇫🇷

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A67c2_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: Four NBA titles, one Finals MVP, three All-NBA 2nd Team selections, six All-Stars

NBA rank: 19th in assists, 53rd in scoring, 148th in steals

Tony Parker, surely the best European guard the NBA has seen, dominated opposing backcourt players with quickness, a tight crossover and a beautiful tear-drop floater in the lane. He changed the game for guards trying to reach the NBA from overseas.

18

Lenny Wilkens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQ3wK_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: Nine All-Stars

NBA rank: 16th in assists, 81st in scoring

A Hall-of-Famer four times over (three-time Naismith inductee – one as a player, one as a coach and one as an assistant for the Dream Team – and a College Basketball Hall-of-Famer), ’60s and ’70s floor general Lenny Wilkens put together a fantastic career, being named the All-Star Game MVP in 1971 and leading the NBA in assists in 1969-70.

19

Kyrie Irving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPrLv_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: One NBA title, two All-NBA Team selections, seven All-Stars

NBA rank: 180th in assists, 202nd in scoring

One of the biggest snubs on the NBA 75 list, Kyrie Irving’s resume speaks for itself, as he helped lead the Cavaliers to their franchise’s lone championship thanks to a Game 7 clutch three in the 2016 NBA Finals, and that’s to go with his seven All-Star campaigns. Irving may be a nonstop headache off the court, but his elite play at the point-guard spot since reaching the NBA has made him one of the greatest lead guards of all time.

20

Dave Bing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tnxQ_0clAKbod00

Top accolades: Two All-NBA 1st Team selections, seven All-Stars

NBA rank: 54th in assists, 75th in scoring

Dave Bing was a point guard ahead of his time, still beyond adept at playmaking but also using his explosiveness to score more than his lead-guard contemporaries of the time. Bing averaged over 20 points per game for his career.

Comments / 2

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Pete Maravich
Person
Mike D'antoni
Person
Lenny Wilkens
Person
Bob Cousy
Person
Isiah Thomas
Person
Walt Frazier
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Dave Bing
Person
Damian Lillard
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Mvp#Nba All Star#Hoopshype#Mvp
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green reveals what ‘sucks’ about Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry produced yet another spectacular performance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The former back-to-back MVP took the basketball world by storm with his jaw-dropping offensive explosion against Paul George and Co. For Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green, however, he sees one downside to Curry’s greatness. According...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Explains Why The 1998-99 Houston Rockets Superteam Was A Failure: "I Didn't Realize How Much Hakeem Had Diminished... I Didn't Realize Charles Wasn't As Dedicated As I Thought He Would Be."

The Houston Rockets had a fair amount of star power on their team during the 1998-99 season. They had Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley on the roster from the 1997-87 season and added Scottie Pippen via trade. Pippen was coming off a three-peat with the Chicago Bulls, and with his addition, there were a lot of expectations for that Houston Rockets team.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
89K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy