NBA

Cade Cunningham really struggling early on

By HoopsHype
 8 days ago
Eric Woodyard: #Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham is 3-22 from the field through his first 2 games. In the Shot Clock Era (since 1954-55), that’s the second-worst start from the floor through a player’s first two career games (min. 15 FGA), per @ESPNStatsInfo .

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Cade Cunningham is shooting 3-22 (13.6%) from the field this season.

Worst FG% in the first two games of a player’s NBA career since the merger (min. 20 FGA):

13.6 – Cunningham, 2021-22

13.6 – Jordan Poole, 2019-20

15.4 – Mike Bibby, 1998-99

17.4 – Shawn Bradley, 1993-94 pic.twitter.com/kBGhqsWM0G – 9:01 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham off to a tough start: 3-22 FG, 0-14 3FG. Just gonna take time. He’s a good one. – 1:18 AM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Another tough shooting night for Cade Cunningham.

2-14 FG, 0-9 3P. 2 reb, 3 ast, 2 TO.

The good news? He played 29 minutes. And again, I don’t think shooting will be a long-term problem for Cade. – 10:21 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham: “It’s his second game after being off for a month. His rust is still there.” – 9:48 PM

Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard

#Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham is 3-22 from the field through his first 2 games. In the Shot Clock Era (since 1954-55), that’s the second-worst start from the floor through a player’s first two career games (min. 15 FGA), per @ESPNStatsInfo. pic.twitter.com/uyHUBfYSxW – 9:45 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Reading that some of you are trying to put #Pistons Cade Cunningham’s struggles on John Beilein … and I’m leaving the chat. – 8:54 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Some minutes here with #Pistons Cade Cunningham at PG. – 7:45 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham looked nice coming off that curl and going straight up for the jumper. – 7:25 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks up, 15-8, with 6:42 left in the first quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo with a quick eight points, including an and-one finish through Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham. – 7:19 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#PIstons Cade Cunningham gets an open 3 look for Jerami Grant just because the defense had to respect him. – 7:14 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Tonight’s starters:

Killian Hayes

Cade Cunningham

Saddiq Bey

Jerami Grant

Isaiah Stewart – 6:43 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

NBA Rookie Stock Watch:

Can Cade Cunningham Catch Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes?

Plus Rookie, Sophomore & Draft Prospects of the Week & a look G League Ignite prospect Fanbo Zeng

nbabigboard.com/p/nba-rookie-w… – 6:30 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey said he isn’t aware of a minutes restriction on Cade Cunningham tonight. – 5:23 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey said he doesn’t think there’s a minutes restriction on Cade Cunningham. – 5:22 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

🔥NEW on NBA Big Board🔥

NBA Rookie Stock Watch: Can Cade Cunningham Catch Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes?

Plus Rookie, Sophomore & Draft Prospects of the Week & a look G League Ignite prospect Fanbo Zeng

nbabigboard.com/p/nba-rookie-w… – 11:31 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons still looking to find fit at starter for games Cade Cunningham sits: https://t.co/DlJ7GVRVzn pic.twitter.com/G66GsNrYYF – 9:07 AM

Duane Rankin: “We keep acting like this is normal. When we go in the locker room afterward, ‘Oh he passed Steve Nash, Mark Jackson. Game ball.’ It’s bigger than that, man. It really is.” Devin Booker on Chris Paul rising up to 3rd all-time on the #NBA75 career assists list. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 3, 2021

Gerald Bourguet: Monty on Chris Paul moving into 3rd on the NBA’s all-time assist list: “I’m just happy to be along for the ride. When we traded for Chris, I had no idea, ’cause you don’t look at it.” Called it a “running deal” with him moving up all these historic lists -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / November 3, 2021

Phoenix guard Chris Paul passed two of the NBA’s great playmakers to move into third in NBA history in assists during Tuesday night’s 112-100 victory over the New Orleans. Paul moved into third when he notched his eighth assist of the game with 1:33 left in the second quarter with a pass to Jae Crowder for an open 3-pointer to give him 10,336 for his career. -via The Athletic / November 3, 2021

RELATED PEOPLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

