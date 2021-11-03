CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netgear Orbi is getting big 5G and Wi-Fi direct upgrades

By Gemma Ryles
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 8 days ago
Netgear is adding another addition to the Orbi Line with an industry first 5G tri-band wifi 6 mesh system for homes.

Netgear is working on getting more internet into your home, with the new 5G tri-band wifi 6 Mesh System (NBK752), which provides high-speed 5G internet, especially in areas that have limited or unreliable access to wired broadband services.

5G has become a lot more common in the last few years, with 5G coverage also becoming more widely available from more mobile carriers, it’s more possible today than ever to access ultra-high-speed internet.

Netgear wants to combine the wide availability of 5G mobile connectivity with the company’s own Orbi wifi 6 Mesh system, which offers low latency connections.

The Orbi NBK752 mesh system can be used for broadband that is always-on, either as a primary internet connection for a home or as a failover backup, that will kick in when the wired primary internet services fail.

This also makes it an ideal choice for second homes or temporary worksites and pretty much anywhere internet service isn’t needed all year round.

Plus, this internet provider can blanket your entire home, with a range of up to 5000sq ft, according to Netgear. The company also claimed that regardless of the structure, being a brick townhouse or a flat in a city, the tri-band Wi-Fi ensures that the connection between the router and satellites to deliver a connection, no matter how many devices are currently using the internet at the same time.

The Netgear Orbi wifi mesh system is also completely wireless when it comes to 5G, so you won’t need to worry about any pesky cables.

The Orbi NBK752 mesh system also includes a one month trial of Netgear Armor, which is a service that is designed to protect the connected home from online threats.

You can buy the Orbi 5G wifi 6 Mesh system now, and it will cost you £1099.99/€1199.99/$1,099.99.

