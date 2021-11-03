CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brothers Osborne step “into a new era” with their CMA-nominated ‘Skeletons’

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne week from today, Brothers Osborne could add to their already impressive collection of CMA trophies, potentially claiming the prestigious Album of the Year award for Skeletons, which celebrated its first birthday last month. The cover shows TJ and John walking through an enormous keyhole — an equally ominous...

