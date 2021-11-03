CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wu voted Boston's 1st woman, Asian American mayor

Cover picture for the articleBoston voters for the first time elected a woman and an Asian American as mayor, tapping...

WBUR

Michelle Wu elected as Boston's first woman mayor in historic victory

Michelle Wu, the 36-year-old daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, made history Tuesday night, defeating fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George to become the first woman and the first Asian American elected mayor of Boston. For nearly 200 years, Boston has elected only white men to the top office. "On this day,...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Boston elects Michelle Wu — first woman and Asian American as mayor

Michelle Wu was elected as the first woman and Asian American to become the mayor of Boston on Tuesday night. Wu, a 36-year-old city councilor, defeated fellow Democratic City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. The pair faced each other after beating out several other mayoral candidates in a September preliminary election.
BOSTON, MA
