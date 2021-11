If you thought winds were high yesterday, than prepare for what is coming this morning. Wind speeds are expected to range between 20-25 MPH at their highest today, with wind gusts between 30-40 MPH. This will have a substaintial impact on the wind chill, as out the door communities that have air temperatures in the mid-40s are also going to have wind chills of mid-30s. There is a strong breeze coming from the west and north west that is guiding the upcoming snow chance for late Thursday night and Friday morning towards our area. These winds do calm down some once the snow gets closer.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO