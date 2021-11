With a 5-4 record, the New England Patriots find themselves firmly entrenched in the playoff picture in the AFC currently. With all of Sunday’s results in the books, they currently are the 7 seed in the AFC through nine weeks of play, and could move up another spot if the Pittsburgh Steelers end up losing their Monday night tilt against the Chicago Bears. It seems like New England will certainly be a part of the Wild Card race, but should they be setting their sights higher?

