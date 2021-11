Call it a holiday miracle: The first look at Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas is finally here!. After the devastating cancellation of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist in June, the quirky musical dramedy starring Jane Levy is back for a holiday-themed TV movie on the Roku Channel. And EW has your exclusive sneak peek with the first footage from the film, which features Zoey (Levy) hearing her BFF Mo (Alex Newell) sing "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" as a heart song in the middle of the mall. So yes, that means that despite the season 2 finale cliffhanger revealing that Zoey's new boyfriend Max (Skylar Astin) now has her powers to hear people's inner thoughts and desires through music, Zoey thankfully still has her powers too — clearing up one of the many mysteries left dangling in the show.

