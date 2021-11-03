Waynflete boys soccer team heading to Class C state championship

Leaders of the pack include one senior ... The Waukon trio pictured above of (left to right) sophomore Wyatt Gulla, junior Nathan O’Neill and senior Logan Delaney pace each other at the Class 2A State Cross Country Meet held at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course near Fort Dodge Saturday, October 30. Leading the Indian scoring effort among the top 45 Class 2A runners at the season grand finale, Gulla placed 27th for team scoring, 43rd overall, with a clocking of 17:41.29, O’Neill came in a team-best 34th overall, 21st for team scoring, in 17:29.06, and in the final cross country meet of his high school career, Delaney finished 37th overall, 23rd for team scoring, in a time of 17:35.84. View and find out how to purchase this photo and many more by clicking on the Photo Galleries link on this webpage.

WAUKON, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO