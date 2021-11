Maine voters rejected Central Maine Power’s $1-billion hydropower corridor in a referendum with a 60% majority in national election on Nov. 2. Utilities have spent more than $90 million leading up to the referendum measure on state ballots, which sought to ban the 145-mile New England Clean Energy Corridor that would create a transmission system to import hydropower from Quebec into the New England grid. The measure also requires legislative oversight for similar projects in the future, according to public comments in the Maine Citizen’s Guide to the referendum.

MAINE STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO