This morning, Gautier High School hosted their annual Veterans Day Breakfast. Students honored those who served our country. Flags flew high in the sky as veterans, community members, students, and staff all gathered outside of Gautier High School to pay respect to those who have served our country by hosting their annual Veterans Day Breakfast. Pascagoula Gautier Superintendent Wayne V. Rodolfich said, “It’s just a phenomenal opportunity for veterans to be honored and we are glad to be a part of it.”

GAUTIER, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO