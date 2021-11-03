Blues visits Los Angeles Kings after shutout victory

St. Louis Blues (6-1-0, first in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3-5-1, fifth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Kings host St. Louis after the Blues shut out Chicago 1-0. Jordan Binnington earned the victory in the net for St. Louis after collecting 25 saves.

Los Angeles finished 21-28-7 overall a season ago while going 9-14-5 at home. The Kings averaged 3.2 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes per game.

St. Louis finished 27-20-9 overall and 15-9-4 on the road a season ago. The Blues were called for 199 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes per game.

St. Louis took down Los Angeles 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 25. Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals for the Blues in the win.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Blues: Brandon Saad: day to day (health protocols), Ryan O’Reilly: day to day (health protocols).

