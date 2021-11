Ryan Hurd recently released his debut album titled Pelago. The singer-songwriter shares the process he took in making the album. “Thinking through the recording process for Pelago, I think you only get one shot to make a debut full-length album. And so I think the biggest deal for me was the song choices. I just wanted to really put the songwriting first, and then after that, what I really focused on was the singing. So I’d show up for vocal days and we do one or two songs at a time; and then it was just back into mix world, and that’s the product that you have now. So it was a super relaxed way to make an album and I think that’s something that you can hear in these recordings. And so yeah, I’m super proud of it.”

