College student saves life of hockey player

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — A college student is being credited with saving the life of a high school hockey player after she collapsed on the ice. It happened Sunday afternoon at the Super Rink in Blaine, during a girls hockey game. “Somebody said she went down and then tried to get up and then she collapsed,” said coach Bill Manuel. It was the championship game of the Premiere Prep League. And in the middle of it all Manuel saw a player fall awkwardly to the ice, not because of a collision but because she had stopped breathing. Zoe Sternberg, a student at St. Catherine...

BLAINE, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO