CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Welcome to the Metaverse: Three Stocks That Could Pay Off From Its Development

By Keris Lahiff, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is going all-in on the metaverse. The company rebranded last week as Meta as it looks to build out the virtual universe and further incorporate virtual and augmented reality with social media. The metaverse is not a new concept, but it is one gaining traction with a wider...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Top 20 Metaverse Stocks and Cryptos to Buy Now

The metaverse is unquestionably the hottest stock market topic in recent weeks. In fact, the word metaverse is being overused, and perhaps misused. What exactly is the metaverse? As with most things, it depends on whom you ask. There are a few definitions, and I believe it is safe to say that the metaverse itself will evolve with time. What most people agree on is that the word was first used by author Neal Stephenson in his 1992 sci-fi novel Snow Crash. In his book, Stephenson paints a futuristic picture involving lifelike avatars who meet in 3D environments through virtual reality on what he calls "the worldwide fiber-optics network." Keep in mind that this was written in 1992. Some could call Stephenson a visionary for being able to depict the future in impressive detail.
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

Jim Cramer Says These 4 Companies Are the Best Ways to Invest in the Metaverse

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes there are four standout stocks that investors should buy if they want to bet on the success of the so-called metaverse. The "Mad Money" host pointed to Facebook-parent Meta, Nvidia, Unity Software and Roblox. "Will younger people want a piece of this? I...
STOCKS
FOX40

After Twitter poll, CEO Elon Musk sells off $5B in Tesla shares

DETROIT (AP) — After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric car maker’s stock, raising over $5 billion. The sales, disclosed in 10 regulatory filings late Wednesday, amount to about 3% of Musk’s stake in the company. About $1.1 billion will go toward paying […]
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Cnbc#Trading Nation#Matterport#Ios#Galaxy#Factset
ZDNet

How Meta could muck up the metaverse

In my last column, I discussed the many advantages that Meta brings in its quest to deliver the next computing paradigm in the form of the metaverse. But several questions lurk beyond these rose-colored smart glasses. Can Meta build a metaverse that it dominates as much as social media? How well can it capitalize on one built by it or others? And would its success do anything to cure the many ills associated with its social products?
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
pymnts

Tencent: China Would Welcome Metaverse, With Caveats

One of China’s biggest companies says it expects the government to allow the metaverse to operate in the country, assuming the companies behind it follow the rules. According to Reuters, Tencent Holdings, the social media giant that is China’s largest company by market value, discussed the metaverse in an earnings call Wednesday, saying it has potential for gaming business opportunities.
VIDEO GAMES
NBC Philadelphia

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Rivian, Beyond Meat, Disney and More

Tesla (TSLA) — Shares of Tesla got a roughly 2% boost after CEO Elon Musk sold about $5 billion worth of shares this week, according to financial filings submitted Wednesday. He still holds more than 166 million shares. Rivian (RIVN) — Electric vehicle maker Rivian's shares rose more than 6%...
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

AMC CEO Adam Aron Sold $25 Million in Shares Tuesday, After Warning Meme Investors He Would Do So

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron sold 625,000 shares on Tuesday, half of what he ultimately plans to dump under a selling program filed with the SEC. The sale is part of the executive's estate planning ahead of his 67th birthday next year, Aron told investors last August. He reiterated those plans during an earnings call with investors and analysts Monday.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy