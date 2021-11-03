CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P Futures Pause, Meme Stocks Jump

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroad U.S. stock futures were quiet early Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting, but below...

3 High Growth Stocks That are Better Than Bitcoin

While many investors are excited about the prospects of Bitcoin, the high volatility of the cryptocurrency may make some investors hesitant. On the other hand, high growth stocks such as ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), and ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) offer the potential for strong gains with more reasonable volatility.When we started the year, it was cyclical stocks that were all the rage. Why not? The economy was bouncing back, and companies that thrive in that type of environment saw their share prices rise. However, growth stocks have come back in favor over the past few weeks. In fact, the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) is up 14.9% since October 4th. That compares extremely favorably to the S&P 500's 8.9% gain.
S&P 500, Nasdaq stage rebound after inflation-driven sell-off

U.S. stocks moved higher Thursday after hot inflation data and surging bond yields sparked a sell-off in technology stocks Wednesday. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded near the flatline, weighed down by Disney. Tesla shares added about 1%...
Stocks Rise After Inflation Data, Disney Earnings

U.S. stocks gained after data showed U.S. inflation hit a 31-year high in October, and Disney and Beyond Meat posted disappointing earnings. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.3% Thursday, reversing direction after the broad-market index closed down 0.8% Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.8%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered near the flat line.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite book worst day in over 5 weeks as 30-year government bond yield surges

U.S. stocks skidded lower Wednesday, as a reading of consumer inflation rose in October to the highest level since 1990, at least partly driven by supply-chain disruptions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandmeic and strong consumer demand. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.7% to 15,623, marking the sharpest one-day decline since Oct. 4 when the technology-laden index fell more than 2%. The S&P 500 index finished down 0.8% to 4,646, also representing the worst day since early October when it fell 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 240 points, or 0.7%, at 36,080. The...
2 Stocks to Pounce on During a Market Crash

Square continues to launch new services and capture market share. Upstart has a massive market opportunity and is just getting started. After a 2020 that included a big crash and then an even bigger recovery, 2021 has been more temperate (with just a couple short bursts of volatility) by comparison, and the S&P 500 is sitting on a 24.7% gain year-to-date. That big gain has more and more investors worried about the increased chances of a market crash.
Stocks Claw Back Ground After Inflation Readout

U.S. stocks rose Thursday, rebounding from Wednesday’s selloff that came after an inflation reading hit a three-decade high. The S&P 500 gained 0.2% in recent trading, reversing direction after finishing Wednesday with its largest decline in more than a month. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back, losing about 80 points, or 0.2%.
Dow slips below 36,000 as Disney's stock skids over 7% lower but broader stock market aims for Thursday turnaround

U.S. stocks open mostly higher Thursday morning, spearheaded by a rebound in technology shares, which had led the market south Wednesday after red-hot inflation data sent Treasury yields soaring. The bond market was closed in observance of Veterans Day but stocks remain open as usual. However, poor quarterly results from Walt Disney & Co. , which reported results late Wednesday, were weighing on the blue-chip index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 72 points, or 0.2%, at 35,993; the S&P 500 index was trading 0.2% higher, however, at 4,655 and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7% to reach around 15,724. The gains for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite come after both indexes registered their worst days since Oct. 4. Signs that troubled China real estate group Evergrande has again avoided a default also were credited for improving sentiment on Wall Street.
Stocks eke out small gains, still headed for weekly loss

Stocks eked out small gains on Wall Street Thursday, but major indexes are still headed for a weekly loss after being tripped up by a disconcerting report on rising inflation. The latest round of mostly solid corporate earnings has been winding down after helping the broader market rise for weeks and reach a series of records. Inflation concerns have been rattling investors throughout the week, however. The benchmark S&P 500 is on track for its first weekly loss in six weeks.
Stocks end mostly higher as tech shares rebound

Stocks ended mostly higher Thursday, with tech and other growth-oriented shares bouncing after a selloff sparked the previous session by a much hotter-than-expected October Consumer Price Index reading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged behind, however, falling around 159 points, or 0.4%, to close near 35,921, according to preliminary figures, with losses for the blue-chip gauge led by a 7.1% fall for shares of Walt Disney Co. after disappointing earnings. The S&P 500 rose around 3 points, or 0.1%, to end near 4,649, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained around 82 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 15,704.
