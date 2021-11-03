HN PHOTOS: Sometimes a great stillness…

The other day I came across a Buzzfeed quiz that asked me: “Heavy metal lyric or bible verse?” As someone who is a PhD candidate in religious studies and loves heavy metal, I was surprised to see that I hesitated on a number of my responses. Why does heavy metal use so many biblical references and symbolisms? As I researched, I rediscovered death metal, a musical genre I used to listen to as a teen. It seems like death metal was even more fixated with religion than heavy metal. But why is this musical genre so obsessed with religious and...

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO