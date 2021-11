They make almost no mistakes against a team that has been built to be efficient. That still might not get it done against a roster some believe to be the best in the NFL at this point but it all starts with the Jaguars not committing head-scratching penalties and turnovers at inopportune times. The Jags had 12 penalties for 93 yards last week, all season-highs, reversing a trend in which they averaged only four for 34 yards in the previous four games.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO