Lexington Council lobbied on ways to allocated remaining ARPA funds

By WEKU
 8 days ago
Stu Johnson /

People representing a wide variety of commercial and public interests have made one more pitch to Lexington city leaders for federal coronavirus recovery money. They were asking for a portion of just under a hundred million dollars.

One by one they came to the podium in Council Chambers with requests. That included affordable housing, a permanent farmer’s market, and Legacy Veteran’s Center projects. Lexington History Museum President Foster Ockerman said the move out of the Historic Courthouse years ago has kept the museum wanting for a permanent home. “But the primary point I want to make is that, unlike every other worthy project tonight, we are your creature. We were established by direction of the mayor,” said Ockerman.

There were requests tied to private entities. Representatives of the Distillery District asked for infrastructure improvements, and, in a similar vein, supporters of the Town Branch Park project asked for help with a main entrance.

At times, it included moments of frustration. Kate Savage expressed disappointment in what she feels is missing in the current downtown arts center. “The third and the fourth floors are unfinished and have been for 20 years. There’s no HVAC. When I say unfinished, I mean it is raw space. Wasted space. For 20 years,” said Savage.

It was a listening session for Council members. Decisions are still to come in the weeks and possibly months ahead.

WEKU

WEKU

