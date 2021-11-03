Icy roads cause multiple crashes, injuries in West Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — Low temperatures Wednesday morning led to icy conditions and multiple crashes throughout west Michigan.

In Oshtemo Township near Kalamazoo, Michigan State Police say , a pickup truck that was southbound on US-131 near Stadium Drive lost control, crossed the median and flipped over a guardrail, landing in the northbound lanes. It was then hit by a northbound SUV.

The driver of the pickup, a 42-year-old Grand Rapids, had to be freed by firefighters. He sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

One of the two people in the SUV was also injured; their injuries are also not considered life-threatening.

The scene of a two-car crash on icy US-131 near Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township on Nov. 3, 2021. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

MSP in Southwest Michigan said it was on the scene of five more multivehicle crashes around the same time, noting the ice.

Farther north, on US-131 near Stanwood, an 18-year-old driver lost control and her car rolled multiple times. Also in that car was a 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman who was in labor. The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said all three sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

MSP also tweeted about a crash on westbound I-196 at Chicago Drive that happened around 6 a.m. involving 11 vehicles. Multiple minor injuries were reported.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a van hit a sedan on Byron Road east of 32nd Avenue in Jamestown Township.

The car rolled over into a ditch filled with water. The driver had to be freed by firefighters. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three of the nine people in the van were also hospitalized with minor injuries.

Jerry Byrne with the Kent County Road Commission told News 8 crews were focusing on major freeways where they are seeing a lot of problems including I-196 and US-131. He urged drivers to drive slow and take extra caution on bridges and overpasses.

