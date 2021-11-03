Superior Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Biohaven's (BHVN) sole approved drug, Nurtec ODT, for treating migraine, continues to demonstrate strong demand in the United States. The company signs an agreement with Pfizer, granting the latter ex-U.S....
GoPro Inc. used to consistently miss revenue expectations, but the company has done a better job of setting more realistic targets lately, and that's one reason for Morgan Stanley's changed view on the stock.
NextEra Energy is really two companies in one. The core, or foundation, is a slow-growing, and well-positioned, regulated electric utility. The other is one of the largest renewable power businesses on Earth, and it's still growing at a rapid clip. NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is not a cheap stock, and it...
Comments / 0