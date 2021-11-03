Irish drone pilot captures video of resurfaced ‘ghostly’ train line

Don’t chuck your trusty controller out just yet, but a UK tech company says it has developed a prototype system for piloting drones with the human brain. British tech group Ultra Electronics has been working on the brain-piloting drone interface for several years now, but says it’s now brought the concept along to the prototype stage. Though navigating a UAV with simple command thoughts sounds both exciting and futuristic, demonstration footage of the technique may not send heart rates as high as the mind-elevated craft. In fact, it basically looks like someone staring really hard at a computer screen for a long time. Indeed, the only aspect of it all that keeps those involved from nodding off is the nearby drone abruptly whining to life, lifting into the air, taking a turn or two, then landing again.

