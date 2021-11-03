CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irish drone pilot captures video of resurfaced ‘ghostly’ train line

By Bruce Crumley
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drone pilot in southern Ireland has captured a video of what he calls the “ghostly” remnants of the Cork to Macroom rail line making a rare appearance from beneath the murky waters that have entombed it for over half a century. Aindrias Moynihan shot the drone video of...

