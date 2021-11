It’s impossible to guess, some three months away from the nominations, what might be up for Oscar in the music categories. But we can’t resist trying. The only sure thing seems to be that English composer Jonny Greenwood will be nominated for at least one Oscar and maybe two. The Radiohead guitarist has been nominated just once (for 2017’s “Phantom Thread”) but has lately stepped up his film score output and has no fewer than three talked-about films in contention: “Spencer,” the Princess Diana movie, for director Pablo Larrain; “The Power of the Dog” (pictured), the Benedict Cumberbatch western for director Jane Campion; and “Licorice Pizza,” for his frequent collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson.

