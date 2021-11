Though the upcoming animated Super Mario Bros Movie may be some months away, the rumour mill is already grinding on reports of a Donkey Kong spin-off. That’s according to movie website Giant Freakin Robot, as spotted by Video Games Chronicle. They’re citing “trusted and proven inside sources” as claiming that Seth Rogen has signed on for a solo Donkey Kong movie at Illumination. There’s not much in the way of additional detail. However, the site also notes other cast members from the Super Mario animated movie could also appear in what could be the start of a connected Nintendo cinematic universe.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO