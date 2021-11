A new study look through posts from an online forum where 184,000 people asked for advice, or just vented about their exes and they found men were more likely than women to talk about the heartbreak they were going through. In general, guys are less likely to express their emotions with friends, and more likely to ask for advice online. So, the researchers say it’s possible men get just as emotionally invested in things as women, or even more so.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO