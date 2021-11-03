Coldest in seven months for parts of the southern Plains

WHAT WE KNOW
– Snow to fall across Minnesota late Thursday and into the overnight hours
– Worst commute across the region will be Friday morning
– Strong winds Friday of 40+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north
– Much colder weekend to follow
– More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
– How much snow will melt on impact across the state
– How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday
– How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week
WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ...
Comments / 0