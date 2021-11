A cap on state and local tax deductions, known as SALT, may find its way back into the final text of President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion spending bill. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that a repeal of the SALT caps that accompanied former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cut bill is still possible. The limit was placed on SALT which limited deductions to only $10,000 and it primarily impacted states like New York, California and New Jersey, all Democratic-led states.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO