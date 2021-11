This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield revealed a genius Christmas tree hack on Thursday's episode of the show – and we'll definitely be trying it this year!. Interior Designer Kelly Hoppen was hosting a segment about Christmas tree decorations, talking Phillip and co-star Holly Willoughby through the trends for the season when the star made the revelation. Phil explained that he's always in charge of putting lights on the Christmas tree and that he always stands back and squints his eyes to enable him to see where more lights are needed. This means there are no unsightly gaps – genius! Now, why didn't we think of that?

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO