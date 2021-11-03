CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville announces exciting new project ahead of film sequel

By Emmy Griffiths
Hello Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDownton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville is set to star in an exciting new project – and we think nature lovers will be delighted about this one! The star, who plays Lord Grantham in the hit drama, will be narrating a new one-hour film New Forest: The Crown's Ancient Hunting...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Downton Abbey: A New Era's First Trailer Is Coming Soon, And Another Wedding Is Afoot

To some, the first trailer for a film like Downton Abbey: A New Era is akin to something like seeing the next Avengers movie advertised. With the ITV drama making quite a splash with its first cinematic outing, creator Julian Fellowes’ series went from an unknown future at the movies to a tremendously teased return. This weekend will only kick off more speculation and excitement, as the first teaser trailer will be released exclusively to theaters. And another wedding is afoot on the grounds of Downton.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Haddock
Person
Hugh Dancy
Person
Julian Fellowes
Person
Nathalie Baye
Person
Dominic West
Person
Hugh Bonneville
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey has released teaser trailer for sequel – and it looks amazing

Downton Abbey has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming film sequel – and it looks amazing. Sharing the shortened video to the official Instagram accounts, it was revealed that the full version of the teaser would premiere this weekend in theatres. The caption read: "The teaser trailer for #DowntonAbbey:...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Downton Abbey and Game of Thrones stars team up on new horror movie

Downton Abbey star Tuppence Middleton and Game of Thrones actor Ralph Ineson will headline new folk horror movie Lord of Misrule, which has already begun filming in Hertfordshire. The movie, which is being directed by horror veteran William Brent Bell and written by The Quiet Ones writer Tom de Ville,...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’: Fans Spot Key Character Is Missing From Trailer (VIDEO)

The first trailer is here for Downton Abbey: A New Era, the sequel to the series’ 2019 big-screen debut, but one character is suspiciously absent, and fans have noticed. Focus Features released the teaser on Wednesday, November 10, and it sees the Crawleys up to their usual lavish hijinxes, with Hugh Bonneville‘s Robert and Laura Carmichael‘s Edith spotted amongst the ensemble. However, as some viewers pointed out, there is no sign of Matthew Goode, who plays Lady Mary’s (Michelle Dockery) husband, Henry Talbot.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Downton Abbey returns! Get a first look at ANew Era, an 'unashamedly feel-good movie'

The Crawleys and their staff will be back for another movie later this year. Here's PEOPLE's first look at Downton Abbey: A New Era!. "It's really a new era," Downton creator Julian Fellowes tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "The further the '20s went along, the more the world was changing in so many ways. Everything from entertainment to transport was really different by the end of the '20s. That's what we're referring to in that."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Forest#Downton Abbey
TVOvermind

The Strange Origins Of Downton Abbey

Ever since Downton Abbey returned to Netflix in the U.S. and the U.K., people who missed the series the first time around have been discovering it. And people who loved it and hung onto every episode at the time are rewatching it, of course. Maybe more than once. It’s no wonder. Those fabulous period costumes! That gorgeous location! The drama! The sick burns from the Dowager Countess! It’s all so good. Ever wonder what inspired the series? Where did it come from? Is it based on a true story? We answer all these questions and more!
TV SERIES
southernhospitalityblog.com

Downton Abbey Exhibition Atlanta

I know I’m not the only one who is a fan and loved watching Downton Abbey, all six seasons of the hit Emmy-winning television series set in an iconic grand home in Edwardian England. Alongside the focus on the show, the exhibition is educational, offering a deeper look at all aspects of the post-Edwardian period in which the popular series and movie are set. Historical themes include the life, culture, fashion, and socioeconomics of the early 20th century.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

First trailer for Downton Abbey and Love Actually stars' new Christmas movie

Love Actually star Keira Knightley and Downton Abbey's Matthew Goode have reunited after The Imitation Game and Official Secrets for a dystopian dark Christmas comedy titled Silent Night. The film – for which you can watch the first trailer above – sees the duo play a couple named Nell and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Benedict Cumberbatch reveals harrowing health issues while filming new Netflix movie

Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about the shocking health issues he went through while filming for his upcoming movie, The Power of the Dog. The actor, who will portray chain-smoking ranch owner Phil Burbank in the Netflix film, told Esquire UK that his dedication to the role meant he took up smoking – but with some serious health implications.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’: Teaser Preview & First-Look Photos; Trailer To Screen With ‘Belfast’ In Theaters This Weekend

The teaser trailer for Focus Features’ Downton Abbey: A New Era has been set to run exclusively in theaters on fellow Focus title Belfast this weekend. Above is a preview of the teaser while below are first-look photos from the sequel to 2019’s global hit. Downton Abbey: A New Era is due to open globally starting March 18, 2022. Teaser footage was originally screened for CinemaCon attendees back in August, reuniting us with the Crawley family and the Downton staff as preparations for an overseas journey are underway — and a wedding is afoot. Today’s preview above offers snippets of that same...
TENNIS
E! News

Return to Downton Abbey With a First Look at the Sequel Film

Dust off your finest gloves, because it's time to return to Downton Abbey. On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Focus Features released the first trailer and first-look photos for the upcoming Downton Abbey: A New Era film, which premieres in March 2022. We have a feeling fans of the original series will be delighted by the sequel film, as the footage and photos tease a Downton wedding. (But more on that later on.)
MOVIES
splashreport.com

Are You Ready For DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA?

I’ll be honest with you, I have never seen Downton Abbey. Not an episode, not a minute, and not the movie. If someone ever forces me (physically, because I really have no interest) to watch some, and I end up loving it, it will be one of the longest waits I’ve ever had to become a fan. I waited until season 4 to give Game of Thrones a shot. I just discovered Kim’s Convenience last week, and it’s amazing. And, Sex and the City turned my head right before it’s last season. I have no idea why people like period pieces, I love modern “anything.” But, if you’re one of the fans that flocked to the theaters for the first Downton Abbey (film), you’d better keep March 18, 2022 marked on your calendar. You have plans; Downton Abbey: A New Era. Check out this new trailer:
MOVIES
TVLine

Downton Abbey: A New Era: Watch the Crawleys Return in First Footage From Big-Screen Sequel, Coming in 2022

Who’s up for a spot of tennis with the Crawleys? Focus Features on Wednesday released an official first look at Downton Abbey: A New Era, the highly anticipated follow-up to the series’ 2019 big-screen debut — and it’s just as elegant as you’re imagining. Returning for Downton Abbey‘s second movie are original cast members Hugh Bonneville (Robert), Laura Carmichael (Edith), Jim Carter (Carson), Brendan Coyle (Bates), Michelle Dockery (Mary), Kevin Doyle (Molesley), Joanne Froggatt (Anna), Matthew Goode (Henry), Harry Hadden-Paton (Bertie), Robert James-Collier (Thomas), Allen Leech (Branson), Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hudges), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora), Sophie McShera (Daisy), Lesley Nicol (Mrs. Patmore),...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy