Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville announces exciting new project ahead of film sequel

I’ll be honest with you, I have never seen Downton Abbey. Not an episode, not a minute, and not the movie. If someone ever forces me (physically, because I really have no interest) to watch some, and I end up loving it, it will be one of the longest waits I’ve ever had to become a fan. I waited until season 4 to give Game of Thrones a shot. I just discovered Kim’s Convenience last week, and it’s amazing. And, Sex and the City turned my head right before it’s last season. I have no idea why people like period pieces, I love modern “anything.” But, if you’re one of the fans that flocked to the theaters for the first Downton Abbey (film), you’d better keep March 18, 2022 marked on your calendar. You have plans; Downton Abbey: A New Era. Check out this new trailer:

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO