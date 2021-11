Syracuse, N.Y. — Cole Swider showed resilience in his official debut in a Syracuse uniform. Despite his poor shooting performance in the first half of Tuesday’s 97-63 season-opening win over Lafayette, the transfer forward from Villanova found a way to impact the game with his rebounding. He grabbed a career-high 12 boards to go along with 14 points, 11 of which were scored in the second half.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO