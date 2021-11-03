CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Democrats urge Gov. Lee to veto 4 ‘egregious’ Special Session bills

By Alicia Patton
 8 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than two dozen lawmakers are joining hands to insist that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee veto what they’re calling the most ‘egregious anti-public health bills’ that has been passed by Republicans.

The bills in question were passed by Republicans at the most recent Tennessee General Assembly Special Session when lawmakers passed a series of bills overnight that placed limitations on COVID-19 mandates and health measures.

Democratic lawmakers are asking Governor Lee to veto four bills in total:

  • Senate Bill 9014 – Includes government mandates that target mask and vaccine requirements
  • Senate Bill 9008 – Announces plans that Nashville’s district attorney would no longer commit time and resources to prosecuting simple possession marijuana charges
  • House Bill 9072 – County parties can call for a primary election in school board races
  • House Bill 9076 – Grants governor, county mayors and commissioner of health authority to issue orders relative to health of residents and businesses for purposes of COVID-19
State’s new COVID laws ‘unprecedented’ and ‘dangerous’, according to Metro Council

In a letter addressed to the Governor the Democrats wrote:

“Governor, we should be a state that respects the role and authority of local governments, and a state that promotes public health and protects the rights of those saving lives.”

All bills were sent to the Governor on November 1.

Comments / 12

Priscilla
7d ago

Are you Democ_rats still here? We told you to leave Tennessee. Now go!

Reply(3)
8
Barbara Groce Prichard
7d ago

Democrats can go sit in the corner with their pacifiers. ..

Reply
9
Rj
7d ago

Good Deal 👍 Governor! Thank you for protecting our freedom of choice.

Reply
7
 

