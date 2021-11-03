CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Today in History

Frederick News-Post
 9 days ago

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 3, the 307th day of 2021. There are 58 days left in the year. In 1868, Republican Ulysses S. Grant won the presidential election over Democrat Horatio Seymour. In 1911, the Chevrolet Motor Car Co. was founded in Detroit by Louis Chevrolet and William C....

www.fredericknewspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Colin Powell laid to rest at Washington National Cathedral

Colin Powell, the retired four-star general who served as the nation’s first black secretary of state, was remembered Friday as a beloved colleague, devoted family man and a fierce and fearless leader during a private funeral at the Washington National Cathedral. The noon service included tributes from Powell’s predecessor, former...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Amid tributes to Colin Powell, Donald Trump disparages former secretary of state

WASHINGTON – A day after the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former President Donald Trump disparaged the diplomat and decorated general in a statement released by his office. Powell, 84, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. Trump's statement Tuesday echoed his actions after the deaths of other prominent...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Biden, Obama, Bush and others pay tribute to Colin Powell at his funeral

Hundreds of masked mourners — including President Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush — gathered at Washington National Cathedral on Friday to pay their respects to Gen. Colin Powell, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state. Powell died on Oct....
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
William C. Durant
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ulysses S. Grant
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Monica Vitti
Person
Roseanne Barr
CNBC

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
POTUS
New Haven Register

Tucker Carlson Is a 'Manipulative Son of a Bitch' - and Other Thoughts from Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger is the kind of Republican that Democrats say we need in Congress to put American politics on a more even keel. Throughout Donald Trump’s rise to power, Kinzinger, a 43-year-old Republican representative from Illinois, grew more wary of the president’s willingness to stay inside the boundaries of his executive authority and more convinced that Trump would try to dismantle democratic institutions that got in his way. Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” and he’s one of only two Republicans, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), sitting on the House select committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrat#General Motors#Japanese#Toho Co#Communist Workers Party#Neo Nazis#Anti Klan#Pro Syrian#Lebanese#The U S Senate#Americans#New Yorkers
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO GOP Senate Hopeful Says Voters Now Realize It Was Trump’s ‘Tone of Voice’ That Bugged Them, Not His Policies

A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Japan

Comments / 0

Community Policy