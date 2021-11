OWOSSO, MI -- A forgotten history of Owosso race relations was brought to the forefront this Veterans Day. The Owosso Rotary Club, in an effort to broaden knowledge of Black history in Owosso, took this Veterans Day as an opportunity to honor the life of Alexander Johnson, a Black Civil War Veteran who lived and worked in Owosso in the late 1800s.

