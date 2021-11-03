CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Only 10 Minutes: November 3

By Robert Chappell, Stephanie Díaz de León
 9 days ago
A UW researcher was deemed ineligible for a fellowship because she’s Hmong, which is Asian...

Madison365

The Stories We Tell: Sharing Black Activism Experiences at UW–Madison

Celebrate Multicultural Homecoming by joining a cross-generational discussion on the lived experiences of participating in Black student activism at UW–Madison on Thursday, Oct. 28, 4:30-6:30 p.m.. in the Wisconsin State Historical Society, 816 State Street, across from Memorial Union. The free event is open to the public with a special invitation to UW–Madison alumni and students.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

“We’re here and we have a rich culture and heritage.” Indigenous Storyteller-in-Residence Andi Cloud shares shares the legacy of Indigenous people in Wisconsin

“The Ho-Chunk people have a rich tradition oratory,” said Andi Cloud, Madison Public Library’s first Indigenous Storyteller-in-Residence. “So that’s how our stories have passed on. It’s through word of mouth. And that’s how I think most, if not all, Indigenous tribes have that oral tradition and it really stuck with me.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

Black Oxygen: Nada Elmikashfi on boundaries, power and belonging

Born in Sudan, Nada Elmikasfhi has been working to adopt Wisconsin as her home since 2002. She is deeply guided by James Baldwin’s quote, “the place in which I’ll fit will not exist until I make it.” As Chief of Staff for Rep Francesca Hong and columnist for The Isthmus, Nada is not only working to create a sense of belonging for herself, but is working to uproot systemic white supremacy throughout our state so that Wisconsin can be a place where diversity can thrive and flourish. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Nada talks about boundaries, radical love, power and shared humanity. She reminds us that, “the human spirit is one that inherently trusts.” Towards the end of our conversation she tells us all, “you don’t need permission to lead.” The conversation is filled will love, tenderness and maps out how we each have a role to play in creating the beloved community.
SOCIETY
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: October 28

Leadership gets shaken up at Madison East, a new County Board district gets its first candidate, and a Black fraternity celebrated 75 years on campus. Plus, COVID numbers are back on the right track.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

