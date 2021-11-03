It’s Only 10 Minutes: November 3
A UW researcher was deemed ineligible for a fellowship because she’s Hmong, which is Asian...madison365.com
A UW researcher was deemed ineligible for a fellowship because she’s Hmong, which is Asian...madison365.com
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0