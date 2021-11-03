It’s Only 10 Minutes: November 3

Born in Sudan, Nada Elmikasfhi has been working to adopt Wisconsin as her home since 2002. She is deeply guided by James Baldwin’s quote, “the place in which I’ll fit will not exist until I make it.” As Chief of Staff for Rep Francesca Hong and columnist for The Isthmus, Nada is not only working to create a sense of belonging for herself, but is working to uproot systemic white supremacy throughout our state so that Wisconsin can be a place where diversity can thrive and flourish. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Nada talks about boundaries, radical love, power and shared humanity. She reminds us that, “the human spirit is one that inherently trusts.” Towards the end of our conversation she tells us all, “you don’t need permission to lead.” The conversation is filled will love, tenderness and maps out how we each have a role to play in creating the beloved community.

