Paynesville, MN

Paynesville Voters Turned Down Operating Levy Request

By Jim Maurice
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 8 days ago
PAYNESVILLE -- The operating levy on the Paynesville school district ballot has failed. There were 629 no votes...

96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

