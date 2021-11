The San Diego County Office of Education earlier this year made a decision when it was asked to renew Classical Academy Vista’s permission to operate as a charter school. Yes, the elected board said, but you need to take steps to make the demographics of your school look more like the demographics of the area in which it operates. Specifically, you need to end preferential admissions for siblings of students and children of staff, which the board hoped would over time make the school (15 percent Latino students) look more like Vista Unified (65 percent Latino students).

