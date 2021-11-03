CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Whoopi Goldberg declares 'white people' are the ones who need to 'step up' and make skin color a non-issue in America

DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAwP2_0clA7Pk100
Image source: YouTube screenshot

Whoopi Goldberg told a guest co-host on Tuesday's edition of "The View" that it's the responsibility of "white people" to "step up" and make skin color a non-issue in America.

Read Also: Whoopi Goldberg’s HILARIOUS response to why she doesn’t date younger guys will crack you up

What are the details?

Guest co-host Michele Tafoya — an NBC Sports reporter — made the mistake of wondering out loud in front of the show's left-wing co-hosts why young children are being taught in the classroom that skin color matters so much all of a sudden.

Read Also: Whoopi Goldberg gains 30 pounds after bingeing on comfort foods

Tafoya said when her son was younger, he was friends with a black boy and a Korean boy for years — but once they got older, their friendships fizzled because the black boy and Korean boy were introduced to their "affinity groups" with other students of the same race.

"Why are we even teaching that the color of the skin matters?" Tafoya asked the panel before echoing the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. "'Cause to me, what matters is your character and your values."

Read Also: Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Up Second Meghan McCain, Joy Behar Fight This Week on The View

Goldberg quickly fired back at the newbie.

'We need white people to step up and do that!'

"Yes, but you know, you live in the United States," Goldberg told Tafoya. "You know that color of skin has been mattering to people for years."

"Can't we change it so it doesn't?" Tafoya shot back, her voice raised a bit.

"Well, we need white people to step up and do that!" Goldberg replied.

Read Also: Whoopi Goldberg Leaving ‘The View’? Kathie Lee Gifford Joining? Shake Up Rumors At Talk Show

Tafoya offered that white people have been doing that very thing "since the Civil War," although not perfectly.

It didn't matter to Goldberg, who officially got riled up: "No, no, no, no, they haven't! ... Listen, when you have a country — or let's talk about a state — where somebody can be hung from a tree, and it's OK?"

"That's not, OK," Tafoya said.

"Well, it was OK. It was OK in the South. People did it all the time. People would run you down. And not that long ago," Goldberg said.

Read Also: Meghan McCain’s Co-Host On ‘The View’ Still Trying To Get Her To Quit?

'There are still lynchings going on today'

Co-host Sunny Hostin interjected that "there are still lynchings going on today."

Her words weren't explained at the moment, but it may be that Hostin equates the controversial killings of the likes of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Brionna Taylor to lynchings in the sense that — as a CNN feature on the subject pointed out — those deaths can carry the same emotional weight for the black community today.

A June 2020 essay for the Institute for Policy Studies — "I Remember the Lynchings of the 1960s. They're Still Happening." — says as much.

Read Also: Meghan McCain Plotting Exit From ‘The View?’ We’ve Got Answers

Anything else?

Goldberg added that disgust about racism is crucial in order to "get to the place that everybody thought we were with race and all the conversations. But America has had her reckoning. It continues to happen because unless we can say, 'This is what the country was like.

This is what we don't want to be anymore,' we have to teach the little ones to respect people because you'll be around people, you'll see people, you'll hear people say things that won't make sense to you. This is what happens in the country because we're not past that."

Comments / 13236

Stephen White
8d ago

You guys keep using the buzzwords, people of color, in your dribble about this country. Try uniting this country instead of continually dividing.

Reply(327)
2087
Kiri Jolith
8d ago

the irony is her statement combined with her common practice of making everything about skin color. Amazing that the irony/hypocrisy of her words never hit her.

Reply(101)
2543
Deborah
7d ago

It makes me sad that I enjoy a TV series and some movies that happen to have have Whoopi in them. I used to think she was funny. Now, I just see her has a bitter old woman that keeps division in the forefront of everyones mind. She is wrong.

Reply(18)
417
Related
Decider

Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back After Sara Haines Advocates for Hellish Prison Conditions on ‘The View’

The panel kicked things off by discussing what justice should look like for the gunman behind 2018’s Parkland school massacre now that he’s pleaded guilty. While Joy Behar said she was in favor of the death penalty in such extreme cases (especially now that DNA testing can help minimize wrongful convictions), Haines argued that forcing prisoners to live with the consequences might be an even worse punishment.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan McCain Reveals Whoopi Goldberg ‘Turned On Her’ On ‘The View’: She Had ‘Open Disdain’ For Me

In Meghan McCain’s new memoir, she tore into Whoopi Goldberg for turning her back on her and the ‘hurtful’ treatment that left a ‘scar on our relationship.’. “When I first joined The View in 2017, I felt a connection to Whoopi [Goldberg],” writes Meghan McCain in her new audio memoir, Bad Republican, according to the excerpt published by Variety. Meghan, 36, said that Whoopi, 65, had “made a promise to my father [John McCain] that she would look after me, and she kept her word for the first two years that I was on the show.” However, Meghan claimed that about halfway through her four-year run on The View, things changed. “The thing about Whoopi, though, is that she yields so much power in culture and television, and once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Michele Tafoya
Black Enterprise

‘Girl Please Stop Talking’: Meghan McCain Says Whoopi Goldberg ‘Turned On Her’ Causing Tension On The View

In her new audio memoir, Bad Republican, Meghan McCain alleges that Whoopi Goldberg and other staffers of The View took out their anger at the Trump administration on her. McCain left the long-running talk show in July, calling her four years as the resident Republican pundit “one of the hands-down greatest, most exhilarating, wonderful privileges of my entire life” during her on-air goodbye. Three months later, in an excerpt of the memoir published by Vanity Fair, she’s telling a different story.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Has a Plan for Subpoena-Defying Steve Bannon: 'Snatch Him Up!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Little has happened in the two weeks since the House of Representatives voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for ignoring a subpoena from the January 6 commission, but Whoopi Goldberg may have just kickstarted the process. On Wednesday morning, The View's longtime moderator insisted that it's time for police to "snatch him up" and force him to cooperate with the lawmakers investigating the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White People#Skin Color#Nbc Sports#Korean#The View
mediaite.com

Whoopi Goldberg Clashes With View Guest Over America’s Progress on Race: ‘They’re Lynching People’

Whoopi Goldberg had a spirited conversation with NBC Sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya about how much progress America has actually made in moving past racial issues. Tafoya, The View’s latest guest host, was on the panel Tuesday as the show talked about the Virginia gubernatorial race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe. The show especially focused on how critical race theory has become a wedge issue overshadowing the contest as the race narrows.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

ABC Is Clapping Back Against Meghan McCain Blaming Co-Hosts For Toxic Workplace

The drama between Meghan McCain and The View has intensified after the former co-host spoke about her experience on the talk show while promoting her new memoir. (Which also features such stories.) McCain alleged the set was “toxic” due to her View co-hosts, leading to her exit from the show. Those claims were a departure fromMcCain’s original reason for leaving the show. After hearing the former View co-host’s claims, her former network refuted such claims and unofficially clapped back at McCain and her memoir.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

‘Sister Act 3’: Everything We Know About Whoopi Goldberg’s Third Nun-Filled Movie

Sing it, sister! Whoopi Goldberg is donning her habit once again as nun Sister Mary Clarence in the highly anticipated third Sister Act film. Goldberg starred in the original 1992 Sister Act movie as lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier. After Deloris sees her boyfriend kill someone while living in Reno, Nevada, she enters the witness protection program and subsequently has to pretend to be a nun named Sister Mary Clarence.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Keke Palmer Asked Whoopi Goldberg For a Role in Sister Act 3, and I'm Pretty Sure She Got the Job!

One thing about Keke Palmer is that she's always going to get herself hired — or at least try! When Palmer stopped by The View on Nov. 10, she took the opportunity to ask cohost Whoopi Goldberg for "any role" in Sister Act 3. "Now Whoopi, I gotta shoot my shot, like I did with Issa [Rae] a little bit ago," Palmer said, referring to how she was recently hired to be on season five of Insecure. She continued, "I heard that Tyler Perry is doing Sister Act 3, and I just want you to know that I'm available for the job. Any job. I mean, you ain't got to say nothing now, you know, I'll send you an email or something. Just let me know if you need me."
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Off View Fight Over Paul Gosar’s AOC Murder Fantasy

Whoopi Goldberg cut off a segment of The View as panelists Joy Behar and Morgan Ortagus fought over the coarsening state of political discourse in America. On Tuesday, The View discussed Rep. Paul Gosar’s (R-AZ) decision to tweet out a spoof anime portrayal of himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and preparing to attack President Joe Biden. The video has drawn a great deal of condemnation, and Goldberg wondered if Gosar should “expect a visit from the Secret Service.”
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Why All of These Hosts Really Left The View

Watch: Meghan McCain Would NEVER Return to "The View" Thousands of Hot Topics. Twenty-five seasons. Twenty-two hosts. One headline after another. The View dealing with host drama? Must be a day that ends in Y. ABC's long-running daytime chatfest one again finds itself at the center of controversy after former co-host Meghan McCain alleged she was "bullied" out of her job, claiming in her memoir Bad Republican that The View had a "toxic" environment that "breeds drama." (In response, an ABC spokesperson told E! News that The View fosters a "collaborative and supportive" environment.)
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

Why Whoopi Goldberg And Oprah Didn't Speak To Each Other For Years

Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg have been knocking down barriers and making history as influential Black women in the entertainment industry for decades. They showed their trailblazing power when they joined forces in Steven Spielberg's 1985 film adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning book "The Color Purple," a feminist work that brought the struggle for empowerment of Black American women to the mainstream, as New Republic pointed out.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy