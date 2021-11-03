UofL Health opens new Brown Cancer Center location in South Louisville

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, Louisville-based Endeavor Restaurant Group’s latest venture, is slated to open in Norton Commons in the spring of 2022. The restaurant, which has locations in Tennessee and Oklahoma, is known for its Southern-style fried and fire-roasted chicken. It will feature a full bar with more than 20 on-tap beers and an array of homemade sauces and sides.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 15 DAYS AGO