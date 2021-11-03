UofL Health opens new Brown Cancer Center location in South Louisville

ABOUT THE LIST: Information was obtained from representatives of listed organizations and companies. Others might have been eligible but did not respond to requests for information. Local refers to the Louisville area of Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham and Shelby counties in Kentucky and Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana. The...
Following an extensive national search, the Louisville Downtown Partnership announced Monday morning that Rebecca Fleischaker will be the next leader of the organization. Fleischaker has a long, successful history of public service and economic development most recently serving as the co-chief of Louisville Forward and director of the city’s economic development department, according to a news release. She'll be joining LDP in December.
Angel's Envy, the Louisville-based craft distiller of small batch, finished whiskeys, has agreed to a $4 million naming rights deal with University of Louisville Athletics, to be paid over 10 years, according to a news release. The Cardinal Stadium space currently known as the Brown & Williamson Club will be...
A recently proposed gaming attraction in Downtown Louisville now has a price tag. Churchill Downs Inc. plans to spend $80 million to create its newest entertainment venue, Derby City Gaming Downtown, according to officials on CDI’s third quarter earnings call. The project was announced last month without a price tag and will involve retrofitting the former U.S. Bank building at 140 S. Fourth St., diagonal to the Kentucky International Convention Center.
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, Louisville-based Endeavor Restaurant Group’s latest venture, is slated to open in Norton Commons in the spring of 2022. The restaurant, which has locations in Tennessee and Oklahoma, is known for its Southern-style fried and fire-roasted chicken. It will feature a full bar with more than 20 on-tap beers and an array of homemade sauces and sides.
