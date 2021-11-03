Emerging Markets Report: Introducing Clearday

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today we're pleased to introduce Clearday, Inc. (OTCQB: CLRD), an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them.

And while that line about compassionate care for the aging population is a good descriptor, it hardly tells the full story or begins to paint the opportunity. Give us a minute via this editorial to break a few things down. It's worth the time.

For starters, Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities. Due to this, Clearday's service package is well positioned at the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content as it moves to a digital care provider with a national footprint.

And now the Clearday business and story is in a public vehicle, which already had viewership and following.

And as the existing shareholders of the previous company get to know Clearday, so too will potential investors on the OTCQB where transparency and increased visibility are a hallmark.Over the coming months we hope to continue to share with you progress and already publicly material events for Clearday but want to start you today with a brief description and a couple differentiators. Again, we'll develop these more fully over the course of the days to come but want to share these early bullets for review and consideration:Importantly, there is a 'care crisis' coming for American seniors and Clearday has solutions already in place to help mitigate the crisis and monetize the opportunity.

Clearday has virtual care, or telehealth type operations

Ninety percent of U.S. seniors are planning to stay in their own home for the next 5-10 years; care offerings must evolve to support aging in place, until it's no longer possible for loved ones to live safely at home.

As demand for in-home care skyrockets, millions of current care workers are retiring or finding new professions, creating a severe shortage of professional caregivers. By 2026, the U.S. will have a projected 7.8 million caregiver job openings.

It's an opportunity for a Company already in the space successfully and now in a public vehicle.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid $150,000 by Clearday Inc. for various marketing services including this report.

