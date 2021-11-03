CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Flora Growth Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Vessel Brand, Entering US Cannabis Consumer Technology Market & Strengthening Management Team

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement in respect of the previously announced acquisition of 100% of Vessel Brand Inc. ("Vessel"). As set forth below, upon the closing of the transaction, Flora will acquire Vessel for aggregate consideration of US$30M, consisting of a combination of cash and the issuance of Flora common shares .

"The Flora team has been working diligently to execute on our various business initiatives and the signing of this agreement represents another significant step forward for the Company in 2021," commented Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora Growth. "We are incredibly excited to have reached an agreement to add Vessel to the Flora portfolio. Not only does Vessel have an exceptional product line with strong revenue growth, but its leadership team is second to none. Integration plans with the Vessel team are already well advanced and we expect step-change improvements to the marketing and sales strategies for our core consumer brands like Stardog and Mind Naturals, as well as new brand development in support of our global growth initiatives."

Vessel will bring a proven go-to-market strategy for direct-to-consumer sales for US and international cannabis markets. Vessel has also established relationships with U.S. multi-state operators and Canadian LP's who seek access to Vessel's premium technology offering through their white labeling business. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Vessel will serve as a key component of Flora's North American cannabis strategy across its entire product portfolio.

Vessel launched in 2018 with a singular focus - create a more thoughtful consumer experience at all touchpoints. With significant revenue growth year-over-year, Vessel finds continued success by bringing to market innovative products and experiences that elevate consumer expectations. It has a unique lineup of high-end dry-herb accessories and vape pen batteries, bespoke product programs for brands, and decades of go-to-market experience. These high-margin products, along with its development pipeline, are expected to drive incremental revenue and market share growth in new and existing categories.

The acquisition of Vessel is also expected to strengthen Flora's executive leadership team with the addition of the Vessel team's experienced cannabis, sales, marketing, design, and production professionals, including: Founder and CEO, James Choe, CFO, Garrett Potter, VP of Marketing, Jessie Casner, and VP of Performance, Jason Choe.

"As Vessel, and as brand builders in nearly every sector, our promise has been to create unparalleled experiences - we are looking forward to continuing to deliver on that promise with Flora," said James Choe, Founder and CEO of Vessel. "Flora is positioned to be a global leader in plant-based health and wellness by redefining the traditional narrative of a cannabis company. With unrivaled economies in the supply chain, a diverse brand portfolio roadmap, and most importantly a team built to meet the challenges of the industry, we see significant opportunities ahead."

About the Transaction

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement between Flora, Vessel, and certain related third parties, upon the closing of the transaction (the "Closing"), Vessel will merge into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flora, and Flora will acquire 100% of the equity interests of Vessel for consideration consisting of $8.0 million in cash and 4,557,318 privately issued Flora common shares.

Certain shareholders of Vessel that will receive in excess of a majority of the Flora common shares issued as part of the transaction consideration, will be required to enter into lock-up agreements restricting the transfer of such common shares for a period of six (6) months from the Closing. The Closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including the accuracy of representations and warranties and the fulfillment of certain covenants of the parties. It is anticipated that the Closing will take place in mid-November.

About Vessel Brand Inc.

The industry leader in cannabis consumer technology, Vessel works tirelessly to bring forth innovation and new designs that set industry standards. Vessel's promise is to make every experience more expressive and personal, and to deliver the best performance in its line, not only for its loyal customers but for brand partners as well. For more information, please visit www.vesselbrand.com.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective, of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands, that delivers the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. Visit www.floragrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social for more information.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: the size of markets for cannabis and cannabis products; Flora's ability to execute on its research and pharmaceutical strategies; the results of Flora's research; the collaboration with third parties; our business prospects and opportunities; and the acquisition of Vessel. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, or the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives not occurring, except as may be required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005534/en/

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

TerrAscend Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Gage's Licensed Operators

TerrAscend Corp. (CSE:TER) (OTCQX:TRSSF), a leading cannabis multi-state operator, announced Wednesday that, after acquiring Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE) (OTCQX:GAEGF), its subsidiary entered into an amendment to the membership interest purchase agreement (MIPA) with the licensed operators that Gage supports in the State of Michigan. On September 1, 2021, TerrAscend entered...
BUSINESS
WFMJ.com

Lordstown Motors, Foxconn enter definitive asset purchase agreement

Lordstown Motors has announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Foxconn. In late September, the two companies entered into an agreement in principle (AIP) to work jointly on Lordstown's electric vehicle programs at the Lordstown production and assembly plant. Shortly after the agreement,...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

DoorDash to Acquire Food Delivery Company Wolt

Food delivery giant DoorDash is acquiring European food delivery company Wolt. The all-stock deal is valued at $8.1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022. The companies say they share a mission to build a global delivery platform. Gerber Kawasaki investment advisor Eva Agi joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what the deal means for Doordash, as well as its customers and investors.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

Hop-On, Inc., Acquires Vertuoso To Integrate Company's Expertise With Vertical Story-Telling Into Hop-On's Digitalage Platform

Temecula, CA, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN,) an international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, software and telecommunications hardware, has announced its intention to acquire Vertuoso, an entertainment industry company specializing in vertical story-telling, ad-tech and content development. Hop-on is making the acquisition so as to integrate Vertuoso's expertise into Digitalage, Hop-on's decentralized social media, entertainment, and journalism platform. Peter Michaels, CEO, Hop-on, Inc., and Curt Doty, Founder, Vertuoso, jointly made today's announcement.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Aryza Announces Significant Investment To Fuel Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollen Street Capital has agreed a sale of Aryza Holdings Limited (Aryza, or the Company) to Atlas Bidco 1 Limited - a company owned by Macquarie Capital Principal Finance, Pollen Street, and Aryza senior management. All parties are excited by the future growth potential of the high-quality software platform, attractive market dynamics and M&A opportunity.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Do Good Foods Hires Top Talent From KIND, Nestlé And Tyson To Form Leadership Team

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Do Good Foods, a new climate-forward CPG company created to fight food waste and combat climate change, announced its newly-established executive team consisting of top talent from industry giants such as KIND Snacks, Nestlé and Tyson Foods. The team brings more than five decades of collective experience in building, selling and growing well-known consumer food brands. In addition to Chief Strategist Sam Kass, former White House chef and nutrition policy advisor to President Barack Obama, and Barry Starkman, Chief Manufacturing Officer, the leadership team is as follows:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MultiPlan Corporation Reminds Investors Of Participation In A Fire Side Chat At The Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) ("MultiPlan", or the "Company"), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. Healthcare industry, today reminds investors that the Company will be participating in a fire side chat with Credit Suisse 30 th Annual Healthcare Conference, which will take place virtually beginning at 4:20 pm Eastern Time today. Chief Executive Officer Mark Tabak, Chief Financial Officer David Redmond, and Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Luke Montgomery will be participating on behalf of the Company.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Technology#Cannabis Industry#Flora Growth Corp#Flgc#The Company#Vessel Brand Inc#Canadian#North American
TheStreet

Worldwide Barite Industry To 2026 - Increase In Investment By Major Oil Companies In Deep And Ultra-Deep Offshore Exploration Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barite Market Research Report by Grade Analysis, Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Barite Market size was estimated at USD 820.27 million in 2020, is expected...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
TheStreet

Graham Corporation Presentation At The 2021 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference To Be Webcast Live

Graham Corporation (GHM) - Get Graham Corporation Report, a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense/space, energy/new energy and chemical/petrochemical industries, today announced that Daniel J. Thoren, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey F. Glajch, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 2021 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

HEPS Investors Have Opportunity To Lead D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading D/b/a/ Hepsiburada Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada ("Hepsiburada" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HEPS). Class Period: July 2021 IPO. Lead Plaintiff...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Global Electric Bus Market Report 2021: Burgeoning Need For Greener Environment & Falling Prices Of Batteries Driving Growth - Industry Analysis And Growth Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Bus Market Research Report: By Vehicle and End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global electric bus market registered 82,604 unit sales in 2020, and it is predicted to rise...
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Consulting Solutions Expands Its UKG Practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions (CSI), a nationally recognized leader in technology workforce and consulting services, announced today the expansion of its UKG (formerly Kronos, Inc.) Consulting Practice with the hiring of Christine Hanna, who will serve as Practice Director and lead the continued buildout of the company's UKG service offerings and UKG-certified consultant teams.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Customer Service Platform Weave Communication CEO on NYSE Debut

Roy Banks, CEO of Weave Communication, a cloud-based software company for small businesses, joined Cheddar to talk about the company's New York Stock Exchange debut. Banks broke down just how his company helps small businesses manage relationships with their customer base and also laid out how the funds raised will be used to grow the business and its short and long term goals.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
65K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy