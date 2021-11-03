CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2020 Environmental, Social And Governance Report From The Howard Hughes Corporation® Reinforces Long-Standing Commitment To ESG Principles Across National Portfolio Of Master Planned Communities

By PR Newswire
 8 days ago

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation ® (HHC) - Get Howard Hughes Corporation Report has released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, showing impactful ESG results from the company's long-standing stewardship of its communities. With its recent acquisition of Douglas Ranch in Phoenix's West Valley, HHC now operates the country's largest portfolio of large-scale master planned communities, with over 100,000 acres across six states. In alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, Howard Hughes' commitment to environmental and social best practices embodies a profound respect for nature, inclusivity, and connectivity.

"Maintaining a sustainable approach to development is at the heart of what we do—it is our commitment to our stakeholders, to our communities, and to the world in which we live," said David R. O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "This sense of responsibility has guided the growth of our master planned communities for many decades—long before the principles of environmental, social, and corporate governance fostered the global movement known as ESG. Our master planned communities were founded on the large-scale exploration of many of the smart growth principles that are promoted today and impact the quality of life in our communities."

The report reflects The Howard Hughes Corporation's integration across its portfolio of the principles of ESG and is designed to provide stakeholders with a deeper understanding of the company's dedication to the ideals first expressed by James Rouse over 50 years ago. In founding the MPC of Columbia, Maryland—one of the country's first master planned communities—Rouse imagined a beautiful, self-sustaining "new American City" that fosters economic, racial, and cultural harmony, believing that people are at their best in communities where there is a sense of responsibility to one's city and to one's neighbor.

"We will continue to embrace the forward-thinking placemaking of James Rouse, George Mitchell and Victoria Ward, who were at the forefront of creating self-sustaining cities," said Jay Cross, President of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "Their legacies inspire us to lead with innovation and technology and to deliver sustainable communities and implement ongoing ESG initiatives to strengthen our proven track record of long-term development and profound respect for conservation and inclusive communities."

You can find the full report online at www.howardhughes.com.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation ®The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia ®, Maryland; The Woodlands ®, The Woodlands Hills ®, and Bridgeland ® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin ®, Las Vegas; Ward Village ® in Honolulu; and Douglas Ranch in Phoenix. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

Safe Harbor StatementStatements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as "will," "believe," "expect," "enables," "realize," "plan," "intend," "assume," "transform" and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth as risk factors in The Howard Hughes Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly and Annual Reports. The Howard Hughes Corporation cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The Howard Hughes Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

The Howard Hughes Corporation Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com

For HHC Investor Relations John Saxon, 281-929-7808Investor Relations Associate john.saxon@howardhughes.com

Correne S. Loeffler, 281-929-7787Chief Financial Officer correne.loeffler@howardhughes.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-environmental-social-and-governance-report-from-the-howard-hughes-corporation-reinforces-long-standing-commitment-to-esg-principles-across-national-portfolio-of-master-planned-communities-301414893.html

SOURCE The Howard Hughes Corporation

