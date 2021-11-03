CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Automotive Electronics Market Report 2021: Focusing On Sensor And Actuator Technologies Will Address A Vast Market Potential Worth $9,214.7 Million

By PR Newswire
 8 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Automotive Electronics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights critical short, medium, and long-term electronics technologies Indian suppliers should focus on. Focusing on sensor and actuator technologies will address a vast market potential worth $9,214.7 million.

The Indian automotive electronics market imports about 65%-70% of electronic components for vehicles due to the unfavorable manufacturing and distribution ecosystem. However, various government and industry initiatives to strengthen the ecosystem are rectifying this situation.

Continuous innovation and development in the automotive industry have made electronics an inevitable part of the transition from conventional mechanical systems to electronic systems. Automotive electronics development for different vehicular applications such as body electronics, safety, entertainment, electrification, and driver assistance contribute to rapid market growth. The current automotive industry trends toward connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) convergence have automotive electronics as the primary enabler.Short-term technologies contributing to market growth include the anti-lock braking system (ABS), body control module (BCM), and immobilizer. The medium-term technologies are telematics, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and motor controllers/battery management system (BMS).The report details technologies, major components, value chain, and current and forecast market size while offering opportunity analysis and recommendations for all technologies. It also highlights action plans and industry roadmaps for different value chain partners, including the Indian government.

Topics this study covers include:

  • Expected Indian auto electronics market growth by 2025 based on crucial sensor technologies and actuators
  • Development strategies of Indian auto electronics suppliers to address market opportunities
  • Roles of value chain partners and the government in establishing a robust electronics system in the country by 2025

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Electronics Market
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • List of Technologies Considered
  • Growth of Automotive Electronics Sensor Technologies
  • Establishing a Circular Value Chain
  • Key Findings

3. Definitions

  • List of Sensors and Actuators Considered
  • Key Sensors and Applications

4. Technologies and Segment Scope

  • Technologies and Segment Scope

5. Design and Manufacturing Requirements

  • Competencies Required for Automotive Electronics Design
  • Competencies Required for Automotive Electronics Manufacturing

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

7. Market Overview

  • Automotive Electronics Growth due to Electrification
  • Market Forecast - Short-term Automotive Electronics Technologies
  • Market Forecast - Medium-term Automotive Electronics Technologies

8. Technology Overview

  • Technology Development Complexity Vs Revenue
  • Technology Development Effort Vs Revenue

9. Summary of Automotive Electronics Technologies

  • Reverse Parking Guide
  • In-car Entertainment System
  • Anti-lock Braking System
  • Driver Information System
  • Body Control Module
  • Remote Keyless Entry and Immobilizers
  • Passive Entry and Passive Start
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Telematics
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System
  • Airbag Electronics
  • Fully Automatic Temperature Control
  • Motor Controllers/Battery Management Systems
  • Selective Catalytic Reduction

10. Forecast for Sensors and Actuators

  • Sensors for Indian Suppliers to Consider
  • Actuators for Indian Suppliers to Consider

11. Recommendations for Stakeholders

  • Framework for Automotive Electronics Manufacturing Ecosystem Development

