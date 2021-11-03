The Mesothelioma Options Help Center Of Florida Endorses The Steinberg Law Group As The Top Mesothelioma Law Firm

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Florida is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from The Steinberg Law Group.

The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Florida has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.

Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2021 were exposed decades ago.

Although there is no naturally-occurring asbestos in Florida, many industries in the state used commercial asbestos that was shipped in from around the country to one of five asbestos processing plants ( Boca Raton, Jacksonville, Pompano Beach, St. Petersburg and Tampa). Floridians who worked in locations such as the shipyards, chemical/power plants and auto repair shops are at an elevated risk of developing asbestos-related diseases. In addition, many public buildings in Florida also contain asbestos, which can have serious implications for businesses and property owners who wish to make changes to their properties and buildings.

For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-mesothelioma-options-help-center-of-florida-endorses-the-steinberg-law-group-as-the-top-mesothelioma-law-firm-301414836.html

SOURCE The Steinberg Law Group