Herring gulls have clever tricks and adaptations that feed it well on worms, rats, our french fries. The American herring gull (Larus argentatus smithsonianus) is the most common gull in North America. It is a kleptoparasite, which means it will steal your sandwich at the beach or steal french fries from parking lots or it will steal fish from other birds. It does kill prey, but often feasts on dead fish or road kill, food waste in dumpsters and fish waste at fisheries and canneries. These gulls are smart and adapt readily to changing circumstances: They have been known to hunt rabbits by hovering above a burrow exit until the rabbit emerges; they carry mollusks high into the air and drop them on hard surfaces to crack open the shells.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO