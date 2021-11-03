CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New York Times Company Reports 2021 Third-Quarter Results

The New York Times Company (NYT) - Get New York Times Company Class A Report announced today that its third-quarter 2021 financial results are available on The New York Times Company's investor relations website at investors.nytco.com.

As previously announced, The New York Times Company will host its earnings conference call today at 8:00 a.m. E.T. to discuss these financial results. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available at investors.nytco.com. Participants can pre-register for the telephone conference at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10160503/edaf2aa7c8, which will generate dial-in instructions allowing participants to bypass an operator at the time of the call. Alternatively, to access the call without pre-registration, dial 844-413-3940 (in the U.S.) or 412-858-5208 (international callers).

An archive of the webcast will be available beginning about two hours after the call at investors.nytco.com. An audio replay will be available at 877-344-7529 (in the U.S.) and 412-317-0088 (international callers) beginning approximately two hours after the call until 11:59 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, November 17. The passcode is 10160503.

About The New York Times Company

The New York Times Company (NYT) - Get New York Times Company Class A Report is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With more than 8 million subscriptions across a diverse array of print and digital products — from news to cooking to games — The Times has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.

This press release can be downloaded from www.nytco.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005620/en/

TheStreet

Stocks End Mixed as Wall Street Reacts to Inflation Data

Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report was the Dow's worst performer, ending down 7%, as the entertainment and media icon posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and disappointing additions to its Disney+ streaming service. Stocks have been on a two-day losing streak after posting eight consecutive all-time highs. Tech stocks...
STOCKS
TheStreet

NVent Lead Director Susan M. Cameron Named To The 2021 NACD Directorship 100 List

NVent Electric plc (NVT) - Get nVent Electric plc Report ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced that nVent Lead Director Susan M. Cameron has been named to the 2021 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship 100. The Directorship 100 list recognizes directors who "serve as role models in promoting exemplary board leadership, oversight and courage in the boardroom."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Get Ready for Capital-Gains Payouts in Equity Mutual Funds

Get ready for some serious tax hits in your equity mutual fund holdings for this year, with many funds making capital-gains distributions next month. “Capital-gains season approaches for mutual fund investors,” Morningstar strategist Christopher Franz and analyst Anthony Thorn wrote in a report last week. “Once again, it will be...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Do Good Foods Hires Top Talent From KIND, Nestlé And Tyson To Form Leadership Team

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Do Good Foods, a new climate-forward CPG company created to fight food waste and combat climate change, announced its newly-established executive team consisting of top talent from industry giants such as KIND Snacks, Nestlé and Tyson Foods. The team brings more than five decades of collective experience in building, selling and growing well-known consumer food brands. In addition to Chief Strategist Sam Kass, former White House chef and nutrition policy advisor to President Barack Obama, and Barry Starkman, Chief Manufacturing Officer, the leadership team is as follows:
BUSINESS
